Listen To Nipsey Hussle’s $1000 Album, Mailbox Money

Boosted by his Proud 2 Pay campaign, Nipsey Hussle has generated a new project that is too rich for his Crip blood.

The new Mailbox Money was created in the physical sense in a limited quality and it’s going for $1000 a pop. Nip Hussle The Great didn’t spar any expenses with the guest appearances as Rick Ross, Hit-Boy and top-notch production from DJ Mustard, DJ Khalil, 1500 or Nothin and Scoop Deville help propel this joint past concrete notoriety.

Of course, everyone isn’t expected to break the bank on music these days and Nipsey and his team have offered up alternative solutions to get your 2015 started with the Mailbox Money. The album is being streamed on DatPiff for free download and fans who still want to support can get the digital MP3’s for just $12.

Nevertheless, any of the fans who scoop up the $100 physical copy of Mailbox Money will be granted access to a private advance listening session of Nipsey’s studio debut, Victory Lap at the secret Marathon pop-up store that will be opened exclusively for the occasion.

At any rate, get a form of the Mailbox Money in your life down below.

