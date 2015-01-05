John Legend & Common Perform “Glory” On Good Morning America [VIDEO]

With Selma in theaters, John Legend and Common took the stage on Good Morning America, where they performed their heartfelt contribution to the film soundtrack, “Glory,” during the “Winter Concert Series.”

Dressed to the nines, Legend manned the keys, while background vocalist, a string section, and a woman on percussion backed him musically. Common, while similarly garbed in a black suit, waxed poetics in an emphatic tone, captivating the audience in the process.

Peep the footage of Legend and Common’s performance below.

Photo: YouTube