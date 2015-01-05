Fabolous & Emily B. Expecting 2nd Child Together [PHOTOS]

Macklemore isn’t the only superstar rapper who’s expecting a new bundle of joy. As the new year was ushered last week, Fabolous’ common-law wifey Emily Bustamante revealed that she too was pregnant with their second child as a couple.

“Looking forward to the New Year. And my new blessing. Happy New Year!!,” she said in an Instagram post that subtly revealed her baby bump. The New York fashionista showed why she was among the Black Twitter 100 last year by keeping it stylish in a Valencia Atelier dress. The longtime couple also have a 6-year-old son together named Johan, who had his first taste of rap fame by appearing on the cover of his daddy’s new album, The Young O.G. Project.

In addition to the family boost, expect Loso to flourish with his rap career as his critical acclaimed new LP had a banging first week without the traditional big label rollout.

In a recent Instagram post he wrote, “Thank You! 71k sold in 5 days of a ALL DIGITAL ALBUM!! #TheYoungOGProject was put together in a month. NO big radio single lead out, NO national promo, NO tour, NO CD in stores, NO over the top marketing, NO corporate sponsors, NO TV exposure.. just YOU ALL! People who appreciate my music & support it. Again I THANK YOU. And into the new year I will continue to work this project & make more #Moves!! P.S. Yall owed me that $10 for the 3 Free Mixtapes #ThankYous,” he said in reference to his signature Soul Tape series.

Hit the pages below to see Emily B. flaunt her blossoming belly and motherly glow.

Photos: Instagram/Fabolous Emily B.

