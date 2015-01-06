The Diplomats Invade Hot 97, Drop New Song “Have My Money” [LISTEN]

The Diplomats back? Only time will tell if that’s true, but the Harlem collective did invade Hot 97′ Funkmaster Flex show on Monday night (January 5).

Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zeeky sat with the famed DJ to update fans on their upcoming mixtape and tour. Per usual, the comedic moments were there, but the rappers came to talk business — namely the upcoming tour.

The aforementioned tape will be hosted by Funk Flex, as well as Swizz Beatz, DJ Khaled, and DJ Mustard.

Additionally, Dipset debuted a new song titled “Have My Money” and freestyled on-air. Allow my a second while I cry in the corner, because jubilation.

Hear “Have My Money” below. Dipset’s interview with Flex and freestyle can be found on the following pages.

https://soundcloud.com/djfunkflexapp/dipset-camron-jim-jones-juelz-santana-freekey-zekey-bitch-better-have-my-money

