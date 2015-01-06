Wale Confirms J. Cole Feature On The Album About Nothing [VIDEO]

Wale has set the stage for 2015 to be his seminal breakout year with the release of his Festivus mixtape and a clever marketing campaign for the upcoming Album About Nothing.

And that means taking a more scaled back approach to sculpting the project and keeping the guest appearances to a minimum.

There will, however, be a J. Cole feature.

In a new interview with HotNewHipHop, the D.C. MC confirms that his longtime recording partner Young Simba will grace the Seinfeld-themed LP with a chorus.

“Festivus ain’t nothing compared to it. It’s all me right now. I ain’t have no features on it, except Jeremih. And J. Cole did a hook. It’s all me right now.”

The Jeremih feature he’s referring to happens to be the album’s first single, “Body” where to the two dedicate a cut to the ladies without sexualizing their assets.

In standard promotional fashion, Wale also guarantees he hit the forthcoming LP out of the park. “”This is the most creative musical experience I’ve ever tried to offer. One of those things that you gonna get this joint or you not. A lot of people ain’t gonna get it, but the people that get it are gonna say it’s genius. This is my moment to show what I can do from a music director standpoint.”

Peep the HNHH Wale interview on the flip. The Album About Nothing drops this year.

