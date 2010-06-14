Jadakiss Talks “Top 5 Dead Or Alive”, Nicki vs. Kim, Def Jam [Video]

Making his return back in 2009 with The Last Kiss, Jadakiss closes one chapter and is ready to open the next, planning the release of his next project Top 5 Dead Or Alive.

Aiming to release the album around Fall, the rapper spoke with Jenny Boom Boom TV on the release, along with the update on the L.O.X. album and Sheek Louch moving to Def Jam Records.

Having a past with Lil Kim, the rapper also weighed in on her issues towards Nicki Minaj and feels like the Queen Bee is just trying to take advantage of the Young Money rapper since she’s hot right now.

“It looks kinda corny like she’s trying to get a little, you know what I mean, looks like she’s trying to reap some benefits. She’s the Queen Bee, that’s hands down, I think she’s just paying homage, if you follow Nicki, she’s got a little Kim in her, she’s got a little bit of everybody.”

Check the rest of the interview below.