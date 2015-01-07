Eminem Sued For $8M Over “Rap God” Sample Of “Lookin Boy”

While Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have their own legal headaches at the moment, the third member of the Aftermath trinity in Eminem is looking at an inevitable payout over an uncleared sample from his 2013 hit, “Rap God.”

The fast-flying record, which peaked high on Hip-Hop Wired’s top songs list that same year, heavily samples one-hit wonder group Hotstylz sole hit, 2008’s “Lookin Boy.” (Explicitly known as “Lookin Ass N***a.”)

And what one of the members are asking for in a new lawsuit is far more than what they made from the record in its entirety.

Reports TMZ:

Eminem is NOT a rap God … according to a MC who claims Marshall Mathers sampled his song “Lookin Boy” without permission — and now he wants MILLIONS. Raymond Jones — a rapper from the group Hotstylz — is suing Em and his record label for $8 million over the song “Rap God” … which he says features a 25 second sample mid-track. If you listen to the songs — the music in question does sound strangely similar. We reached out to a rep for Eminem … so far, no word back.

It’s hard to believe that a top label like Shady/Interscope let this one slide through the cracks, especially since it was toted as one of the top singles from The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

Check out both songs on the flip side below. The incriminating “Rap God” sample jack begins at the 2:16 mark.

