Fat Joe Facing $139,000 Tax Lien

Fat Joe is the latest celeb in Hip-Hop to be hit with a hefty tax bill now that he reportedly owes the government thousands of dollars in back taxes.

Although he’s still prepping for the release of his The Darkside album, Joey Crack’s been cited for owing the government $139,000 in federal and state taxes.

In addition to the back taxes, he was also hit with a $71,611 mortgage bill from his bank for his $2 million Florida mansion that recently went up for sale.

After reviewing public records, The Detroit News reports that Joey took out a $250,000 mortgage with SunTrustBank four years ago but was sued by the institution in January.

SunTrust was awarded a default judgment of $71,611 and the $139,000 bill for the government is reportedly still pending.

Additionally the DN reports that the IRS filed a $31,987 tax lien against him in New Jersey in addition to a $2,200 tax lien the state filed against him and his Terror Squad Productions Inc.

Joe has yet to comment on his reported tax woes.