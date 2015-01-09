Say What Now? Mike Huckabee Says Jay-Z Is Pimping Beyonce

Mike Huckabee is a Republican former governor of Arkansas who tried to run for President in 2008 and took an L. Apparently, this also makes him an authority on Jay and Beyoncé’s relationship.

Repors Raw Story:

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) apparently believes singer Beyonce’s career is controlled by her husband, rapper Jay-Z, according to an excerpt from his latest book posted by U.S. News & World Report on Thursday. “Beyonce is incredibly talented – gifted, in fact. She has an exceptional set of pipes and can actually sing,” Huckabee writes. “She is a terrific dancer – without the explicit moves best left for the privacy of her bedroom. Jay-Z is a very shrewd businessman, but I wonder: Does it occur to him that he is arguably crossing the line from husband to pimp by exploiting his wife as a sex object?”

We’ll let the Hip-Hop feminists comment on this struggle.

But we will point that Huckabee is the same guy who thinks Barack Obama grew up in Kenya.

—

Photo: WENN.com