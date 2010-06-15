Is 50 Cent Mania Finally Over?!?!

During a recent performance, one might come to think so after the venue was only packed at 50% capacity at Houston’s Arena Theater, during his Invitation Tour, on Saturday.

Maybe their invite got lost in the mail???

With it being easily apparent that his fan base has slowly began to dwindle, 50 Cent made the best out of the situation and tried to place focus on who was in attendance.

His workout regimen from working on the film Things Fall Apart, however, must have started to really take its toll as it was reported that the rapper’s performance was sub-par, lacking the usual energy and “amped” movement that is exhibited at a 50 Cent show.

Luckily, the use of hype man Tony Yayo was able to pick up for the slack as the G-Unit general continues to recuperate.

Could this be a sign of things to come for the Queens rapper? Has the mania for Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson come to a quiet whisper at this point?

What does this mean for the upcoming project Black Magic?