Common and John Legend Win Golden Globe For “Glory”, Makes Jay Z Tweet

Common and John Legend repped Hip-Hop beautifully at this year’s Golden Globes. The former G.O.O.D. Music label mates won a Golden Globe for the song “Glory,” from the Selma soundtrack, in the Best Original Song in a Motion Picture category.

It was an emotional moment for both men who took time out while accepting their award to acknowledge issues of race and violence currently plaguing our nation. “The first day I stepped on the set of ‘Selma,’ I began to feel like this was bigger than a movie,” Common said during his acceptance speech. “As I got to know the people of the Civil Rights Movement, I realized that I am the hopeful Black woman who was denied her right to vote. I am the caring White supporter killed on the front lines of freedom. I am the unarmed Black kid who maybe needed a hand, but instead was given a bullet. I am the two fallen police officers murdered in the line of duty. ‘Selma’ has awaken my humanity.” “Selma is now,” he concluded.

Watch Common’s epic speech, after getting presented with the award by Prince, on the flip.

