Common & John Legend Celebrate Golden Globe Win With Selma Cast [Photos]

Common and John Legend celebrated their “Best Original Song” Golden Globes win for “Glory” at a swanky post-party alongside the Selma cast and crew.

Held by Paramount Pictures, the affair took place at The Beverly Hilton.

Co-star and producer Oprah, the film’s director Ava DuVernay, and actor and actress David Oyelowo and Carmer Ejogo (Martin Luther King, Jr. and Corretta Scott King) were on the premises. As were other actors and actresses like Niecey Nash, Carmen Ejogo, and more from the historical film.

See a flick of Common and some of the cast above. A full photo recap can be seen after the jump.

Photo: Brandon Clark

