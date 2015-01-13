Flavor Flav Indicted On Driving Charges From Mom’s Funeral

It’s a new year so that means plenty of time for Flavor Flav to get himself into new mischief. Or, have lingering problems come back to bite him in the ass.

In January of 2014, the Public Enemy star was stopped as he was driving recklessly on the way to his mother’s funeral. More than a year later, it’s time for Flav to face the music in court.

Reports Page Six:

Rapper Flavor Flav is due in a Long Island courtroom later this month after being indicted on charges stemming from a traffic stop while driving to his mother’s funeral. Court documents show the rapper, whose real name is William Drayton, was indicted last month on a felony charge of driving with a suspended license. He also faces a speeding violation and two misdemeanors for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A spokesman for Nassau County acting District Attorney Madeline Singas declined to comment. The spokesman confirmed that Drayton has a Jan. 21 court appearance. Drayton’s attorney, who has been seeking to reach a plea agreement, declined to comment. The rapper-reality TV star from Roosevelt, NY, was arrested Jan. 9, 2014, on the Meadowbrook Parkway.

Given the circumstances surrounding the reason for the charges, a judge may show leniency here. Then again, maybe not.

—

Photo: MikeBalsamoReports