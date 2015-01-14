CLOSE
Trinidad Jame$ Big K.R.I.T. “Black Man Pt. 1” [LISTEN]

Trinidad Jame$ has a lot to say on a politically charged track called “Black Man Pt. 1,” featuring Big K.R.I.T.

Though dedicated to a fallen friend, Jame$ extends his words to the Black community as a whole. He chants, “You don’t have to read between the lines to realize what we need,” before responding with “a little bit of U.N.I.T.Y. A little less of me and more you and I.”

Krizzle rhymes from a similar head space, speaking with passion and lyrical dexterity.

Stream Jame$ “Black Man Pt. 1,” produced by RAAK, below.

