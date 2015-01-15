Manny Pacquiao Agrees To Fight Floyd Mayweather, But Do People Still Care?

The notion of a Floyd Mayweather Manny Pacquiao fight holds the same distinction of a unicorn dancing in the pale moonlight with a werewolf.

However a new report has found that long ballyhooed battle just may finally come to fruition. In May.

Reports Yahoo Sports:

Promoter Bob Arum told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday that Manny Pacquiao has agreed to terms for a May 2 bout with Floyd Mayweather, and that the only thing in the way of the long-awaited fight occurring is Mayweather’s approval.

Arum said Mayweather’s representatives have also agreed to the deal but have not been able to get Mayweather’s agreement. However, there is no verification from anyone representing Mayweather whether Arum’s side is accurate.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that progress was being made on making the match a reality. Multiple sources told Yahoo Sports over the weekend that a deal for the two superstars to fight at the MGM Grand Garden was imminent.

The sources told Yahoo Sports that not only have the sides agreed for the fight to be May 2 at the MGM, but also on a 60/40 purse split that would favor Mayweather. Mayweather could make in the range of $120 million. An MGM spokesman told Yahoo Sports that there was no deal for the fight to be held at the Grand Garden as far as he is aware.

In order to pay the astronomical salaries the fighters will command, ticket prices will be scaled at an all-time high. The top ticket at the MGM Grand Garden is expected to go for $5,000 so that the arena can be scaled to produce a $40 million live gate.

A $40 million live gate would be virtually double the existing record gate of $20,003,150, which was set at the MGM in 2013 by Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez.

Arum refused Tuesday to speak about details, but said Pacquiao was on board with all terms.