Justin Bieber In The Studio With Rick Rubin To Get a More “Urban” Sound [PHOTO]

Calvin Klein photoshop f*ckery aside, Justin Bieber is aiming to be taken seriously this year. Musically, at least.

Riding high on that wish, he’s enlisted one of the GOAT’s, Rick Rubin, to take his upcoming project to the promised land.

Via TMZ:

Rick Rubin’s hip-hop resumé is unparalleled — he’s worked with the Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Run–D.M.C., Kanye West, Eminem, and now … Justin Bieber? Yes … the iconic producer is working with the Biebs on his upcoming album (Fun Fact: in between run-ins with police, Justin Bieber makes music). According to our sources, the two got together in the studio Tuesday night for their first session and JB posted a photo of them on his Shots page with the caption, “With the man Rick.” We’re told Justin knows he has to release music this year … and he wants an “urban” flavor to his new work and that’s why he thinks Rick is the perfect partner.

A My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Justin Bieber variation? Hell, we’ll bite on that.

—

Photo: Shots/Justin Bieber

