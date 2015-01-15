CLOSE
2 Chainz Spits Nostalgic Street Bars On “Road Dawg” [LISTEN]

2 Chainz has a nostalgic moment on a new track called “Road Dawg” from the upcoming T.R.U. Jack City compilation mixtape.

A day after Chainz attempted to enlighten HLN’s Nancy Grace on street life and practices, he gives the game to an audience who’s a lot more receptive on this cut. Recalling the less glamorous days, the rap star chants “trapping all night, you know the rules/ trapping all night, there ain’t no rules.”

Make a sticky note of that, please.

Look for the T.R.U. Jack City tape to drop on January 27. Stream “Road Dawg” below.

Photo: Instagram

