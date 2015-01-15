Future & Zaytoven Feed The Streets Beast Mode Mixtape [LISTEN]

New Future alert. After setting the streets ablaze with Monster late last year, the Atlanta native returns with Beast Mode, a collaborative mixtape created with hometown producer Zaytoven.

The project arrives on the two-year anniversary of the FBG: The Movie tape, which included tracks like “Chosen One” and “Karate Chop.” Channeling the essence of street life, Fewcha, as yours truly prefers to call him, provides nine new jams to blast at atrocious decibels.

That includes “Real Sisters” and “Just Like Bruddas.” Guests are limited to Juvenile and Young Scooter.

Stream/download Future and Zaytoven’s Beast Mode below.

Photo: Instagram