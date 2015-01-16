Chris Brown Probation Revoked Thanks To Club Shootings [Photos]

Chris Brown‘s legal struggle continues, but this time it isn’t necessarily his fault. The R&B crooner’s probation has been revoked due to his being present at clubs where shootings occurred.

Breezy’s own probation officer is recommending jail time.

Reports TMZ:

Chris showed up for a progress report Thursday, when the judge told him the probation report presented multiple problems. First, the report mentions the shooting last Sunday in San Jose when Chris was on stage. Five people were injured.

The judge also said the probation report expressed concern over another shooting at 1OAK during VMA weekend last August. Again, Chris was on stage and several people were shot, including Suge Knight.

And the judge said Chris left the county for San Jose without getting the court’s permission, which is a violation of his probation.

The P.O. clearly didn’t get a Christmas card from Brown because he also made sure to mention the singer was arrested twice while on probation, mentioned knives and guns during a group session in rehab and that he’s shown a “pattern of making choices that are counterproductive.”

A formal hearing is set for March 20. Brown took to Twitter to offer up his side, sort of. “Nothing can stop what God has planned,” he tweeted. “Surround yourself with elevators! It’s almost over… Keeping pushing forward and don’t break!”

Photo: Lucy Nicholson – Pool/Getty Images

