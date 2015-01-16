Flying Lotus Drops Unheard Version Of Kendrick Lamar-Assisted “Never Catch Me” [LISTEN]

Flying Lotus, a recent addition to BBC Radio 1’s lineup of resident DJs, commemorated his first night at his post by exclusively premiering an unreleased version of the Kendrick Lamar-assisted groove “Never Catch Me.”

Other than the stripped-down instrumentation, the song is nearly identical to what appeared on the Los Angeles producer-rapper’s You’re Dead album. If anything, this iteration of the cut will show listeners how much a record changes in post-production.

Stream FlyLo’s inaugural BBC 1 set here. Compare the versions of “Never Catch Me” below.

Photo: Instagram