RIPASAPYams: Hip-Hop Reacts To The Passing Of A$AP Yams

The Hip-Hop nation is in mourning after learning of the death of A$AP Mob founder and “spirit guide” A$AP Yams. The outpouring of commentary on social media proves that Yams, born Steven Rodriguez, was a well-loved part of the culture who will be sorely missed.
From the sentiments pouring in it is painfully obvious that every crew needs an A$AP Yams on their team. See what Hip-Hop notables—from OGs to up and comers—have to say about Yams’ untimely passing below.
https://twitter.com/AZEALIABANKS/status/556822039009320960
https://twitter.com/OGMaco/status/556831308534775808
