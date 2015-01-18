CLOSE
#RIPASAPYams: Hip-Hop Reacts To The Passing Of A$AP Yams

The Hip-Hop nation is in mourning after learning of the death of A$AP Mob founder and “spirit guide” A$AP Yams. The outpouring of commentary on social media proves that Yams, born Steven Rodriguez, was a well-loved part of the culture who will be sorely missed. 

From the sentiments pouring in it is painfully obvious that every crew needs an A$AP Yams on their team. See what Hip-Hop notables—from OGs to up and comers—have to say about Yams’ untimely passing below.

 

ALWAYS STRIVE AND PROSPER. RIP YAMS

