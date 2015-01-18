RIPASAPYams: Hip-Hop Reacts To The Passing Of A$AP Yams

The Hip-Hop nation is in mourning after learning of the death of A$AP Mob founder and “spirit guide” A$AP Yams. The outpouring of commentary on social media proves that Yams, born Steven Rodriguez, was a well-loved part of the culture who will be sorely missed.

From the sentiments pouring in it is painfully obvious that every crew needs an A$AP Yams on their team. See what Hip-Hop notables—from OGs to up and comers—have to say about Yams’ untimely passing below.

https://twitter.com/AZEALIABANKS/status/556822039009320960

R.I.P. ASAP Yams. That was a wild boy. May his life be celebrated…… — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) January 18, 2015

Met Asap Yams At A Camron Show @40oz_VAN Hosted We Chopped It Up For Like A Hour He Told Me He Was A Juice Crew Fan Especially Trag

R.I.P. — Craig G (@MC_Craig_G) January 18, 2015

https://twitter.com/OGMaco/status/556831308534775808

More love on the flip

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »