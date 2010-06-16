Eminem Talks Addiction and Lil Wayne Diss, Reveals Near Death From Overdose [Video]

Shady emcee Eminem opens up to fans about an addiction that almost cost him his life.

In an interview with HLN, Eminem describes why he never admitted to having a drug problem until now.

“In Hip-Hop you don’t want to come across as weak and to me the addiction was a weakness,” Eminem said. “But in order for me to overcome it, I had to admit that I had a weakness.”

When asked about the severity of his drug addiction, the Detroit bred emcee admits that it was very severe.

“Not to make this moment intense, but I almost died,” Em continued. “I was a couple of hours away from death, I overdosed and almost died.”





In other Eminem news, Mathers recently sat down in an interview with SPIN magazine to discuss the leaked track “Talkin 2 Myself.”

The single, which was leaked last week, caused speculation after fans started venturing that the track was a diss record but unclear who were the intended targets.

Em, who is no stranger to beef, reveals that the track was initially a diss record for Kanye West and Lil’ Wayne.

In the interview, Em stated that during his battle with the addiction he grew increasingly jealous of Lil’ Wayne and his success.

“I thought, ‘Man, I can do that Isht. He ain’t that dope,” Em said in the interview with SPIN. “I’m hearing this dude say some clever, witty Isht and I’m not doing it, so I feel f**ked up.”

Eminem also discussed the decision not to release the diss track stating: