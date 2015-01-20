Jon Stewart Rips Mike Huckabee, Because Beyoncé [VIDEO]

Entrenched Republican and former governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee attacked Beyoncé in his new book, theorizing that Jay Z is “arguably crossing the line from husband to pimp” in regards to her career.

Jon Stewart and the potential GOP presidential candidate clashed on Monday over the negative comments toward Queen Bey and the culture from which Huckabee is detached.

Daily Show host Jon Stewart called former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) out on Monday night over his insistence on criticizing pop star Beyoncé’s alleged vulgarity while seemingly giving Ted Nugent a pass. “You excuse that type of crudeness because you agree with his stance on firearms,” Stewart said. “You don’t approve of Beyoncé because she seems alien to you. Johnny Cash shot a man just to watch him die.” Huckabee responded by saying Nugent did not get nominated for a Grammy for the song, nor did he perform it live on national television at the time. “My point is, that song is an adult song, geared for adults,” the possible GOP presidential candidate argued. “But today, we have a very different kind of depiction and things that are considered perfectly OK for kids.” “My point is, you can’t single out a corrosive culture, and ignore the one that you live in because you’re used to it,” Stewart countered.

