It’s a family affair in the T.R.U. camp and 2 Chainz holds court on a track called “Keep It 100,” featuring Cap 1, Skooly, Short Dawg, and Kaleb.

The booming track will appear on the collective’s upcoming T.R.U. Jack City mixtape, due to release January 27.

Get an earful of braggadocios talk on “Keep It 100” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

