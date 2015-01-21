Kid Cudi Calls Plain Pat, Emile Haynie, & A-Trak To Create MOTM 3 [PHOTOS]

UPDATE: KiD CuDi was spotted in the studio with Emile Haynie earlier today. See photo proof after the jump.

KiD CuDi fans (myself included) shed a bare minimum of eight single tears at the sight of his recent string of tweets about his forthcoming album Man On the Moon 3.

Yesterday (January 20), Cudder took to Twitter with updated MOTM 3 info in tow. Or at the very least a bat signal he hoped a few privileged collaborators would see.

“I can’t/won’t make MOTM3 w/o Pat, Emile & A Trak in the studio. We started together, we finish this together. It’s time I assemble the team,” CuDi tweeted.

Longtime fans of the former G.O.O.D. Music artist are familiar with these names, seeing as though Patrick “Plain Pat” Reynolds, Emile Haynie, and Fool’s Gold’s A-Trak used their production talents to help create the sound and aesthetic of the first two installments of the Man On the Moon series.

Cudi changed his formula on projects following Man On the Moon II, working alongside longtime friend and producer Dot Da Genius or producing his own record all together.

But fans (also including yours truly) long awaited the day the Lonely Stoner would return to his roots. It looks like that day will come hopefully sooner than later, as MOTM 3 is slated for a 2015 release.

