Chris Brown & Tyga Deliver “Ayo” Lyric Vid [VIDEO]

Chris Brown and Tyga didn’t make due on their promise to drop their Fan of a Fan 2 collaborative project on January 6. The duo return with a lyric video for “Ayo” in the to whet appetites in the meantime.

Hopefully the album is halted or scrapped all together, since a judge recently revoked Brown’s probation. The singer will have a hearing on March 20.

Peep the clip below. Let us know if Fan of a Fan 2 is on your radars in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube