CLOSE
Home > Big Sean

Big Sean Reveals New Album Artwork [PHOTO]

Leave a comment

Big Sean‘s new album is officially on the way. The Detroit rapper shared what is surely to be his latest project’s album cover on social media late last night (Jan. 25). 

The new LP will be called Dark Sky Paradise per the album cover he shared with the simple caption “Stay tuned…” on Roc Nation’s post.

Sean’s girlfriend, Ariana Grande, is scheduled to perform at halftime of the NBA All-Star game. Cameo appearance by the rapper?

The “Clique” rapper’s new album is expected to include Kanye West. At the moment there is no release date for Dark Sky Paradise.

Photo: WENN.com

Dark Sky Paradise , roc nation

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close