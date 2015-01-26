Big Sean Reveals New Album Artwork [PHOTO]

Big Sean‘s new album is officially on the way. The Detroit rapper shared what is surely to be his latest project’s album cover on social media late last night (Jan. 25).

The new LP will be called Dark Sky Paradise per the album cover he shared with the simple caption “Stay tuned…” on Roc Nation’s post.

Sean’s girlfriend, Ariana Grande, is scheduled to perform at halftime of the NBA All-Star game. Cameo appearance by the rapper?

The “Clique” rapper’s new album is expected to include Kanye West. At the moment there is no release date for Dark Sky Paradise.

Photo: WENN.com