Big Sean Covers Complex Magazine [PHOTO]

The music game is chess, not checkers. With all eyes on Big Sean after the announcement of his third studio album Dark Sky Paradise, Complex reveals the rapper on the cover of its February/March 2015 issue.

Sean Don invited Complex Senior Editor Damien Scott to his native Detroit and new home in Los Angeles, where the two discussed his life after experiencing some lows between late 2013 and 2014, his upcoming LP, and more.

Peep what was said in cover story here. Peep the cover below.

—

Photo: Complex