Kanye West Gives A.P.C. Pass To Drop “Last Ni**as in Paris” Collection

Founder of French brand A.P.C., Jean Touitou, watched the throne, and in turn named a portion of the 2015 fall/winter collection “Last Ni**as in Paris.” But don’t worry, Kanye West, a longtime friend, says it’s ok.

Touitou found inspiration in Jay Z and Kanye West’s 2011 hit single “Ni**as in Paris” and the 1972 Franco-Italian romance film Last Tango in Paris.

The fashion designer said this during a live narration of the collection:

I call this one look Last N****s in Paris. Why? Because it’s the sweet spot when the hood meets Bertolucci’s movie Last Tango in Paris. So that’s ‘N****s in Paris’ and Last N****s in Paris. [Nervous laughter from audience.] Oh, I am glad some people laughed with me. Yes, I mean, it’s nice to play with the strong signifiers. The Timberland here is a very strong ghetto signifier. In the ghetto, it is all the Timberlands, all the big chain. Not at the same time—never; it’s bad taste. So we designed Timberlands with Timberland.

The Timbs Touitou mentioned and sweatpants represent the urban aspect of the aforementioned collection, while a camel hair color coat worn bare takes cues from the French flick.

I am friends with Kanye, and he and I presented a joint collection at the same place, one year ago, and that this thing is only a homage to our friendship,” Touitou told Style.com. “As a matter of fact, when I came up with this idea, I wrote to him, with the picture of the look and the name I was giving to it, and he wrote back immediately saying something like, ‘I love this vibe.'”

With a proper pass in tow, see the full A.P.C. collection here.

—

Photo: Instagram/A.P.C.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »