Big Sean Admits That “IDFWU” Was Partially About Naya Rivera

All eyes are currently on Big Sean to lead the pack for these upcoming 2015 releases. Such is life when you enjoyed one of the biggest hits in the country on a subject that everybody can relate to.

The G.O.O.D Music golden child initially coy when he was asked the obvious about his “IDFWU” smash hit being directed at his former fiancée, who abruptly got married to another man in the same place, time and dress originally intended for her nuptials with Sean.

During his sitdown with Complex, Sean owns up to a key line of the record being directed at Rivera and her alleged erratic behavior.

After recording most of the song while they were still a couple, Sean says he “wrote the last verse and [the line] ‘and everyday I wake up celebrating shit, why? ‘Cause I just dodged a bullet from a crazy b*tch,’]” to hammer home the breakup. Despite this, he also reiterates that the track “did not come from a bitter place at all.” Then there was the hoopla about Sean stealing Rolex watches from Rivera which he openly addressed. (“First of all, why would I have to steal a Rolex? Second of all, every Rolex that I have, I have receipts for, papers for, certificates of authenticity for. I would never steal a Rolex from anybody. You see that tweet got deleted in like 20 seconds.”)

With such drama in the past, Sean is eyeing the bigger picture that is his third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise, dropping on February 24.

Photo: Instagram/Big Sean