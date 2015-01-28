CLOSE
HomeNews

11 Reasons J. Cole Is Hip-Hop’s Perfect Rapper [Photos]

Leave a comment

By “perfect rapper” we mean Cole (arguably) possesses the desirable elements, qualities and characteristics of an MC. From excellent lyricism to relatability to charisma, the now 30-year-old spitter has got it all.

J.-Cole-Apparently-Cover1

But there’s so much more than meets the eye to the man born Jermaine Lamarr Cole. And any die hard fan will attest to it.

Let us do the same. Hit the flip to see all the factors that indicate Cole is crème de la crème in today’s game.

PS: Happy birthday, Cole.


Photos: Instagram/WENN/YouTube

birthday

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close