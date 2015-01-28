11 Reasons J. Cole Is Hip-Hop’s Perfect Rapper [Photos]

By “perfect rapper” we mean Cole (arguably) possesses the desirable elements, qualities and characteristics of an MC. From excellent lyricism to relatability to charisma, the now 30-year-old spitter has got it all.

But there’s so much more than meets the eye to the man born Jermaine Lamarr Cole. And any die hard fan will attest to it.

Let us do the same. Hit the flip to see all the factors that indicate Cole is crème de la crème in today’s game.

PS: Happy birthday, Cole.

—

Photos: Instagram/WENN/YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »