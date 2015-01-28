Jerry Ferrara To Join Starz’s Power Cast For Season 2

Jerry Ferrara, best known for his role as “Turtle” on HBO’s Entourage series, will be joining the cast of Starz’s Power for its second season.

Ferrara will be playing the role of Joe Proctor, an attorney that has made it big, but is hiding something underneath the glossy image. In that vein, Proctor is no different than the show’s main character, Ghost, but it isn’t clear how their paths will cross within the development of the show.

Deadline, which broke the story, has more:

Ferrara, repped by WME and Leverage Management, will play Joe Proctor, a successful attorney with a dark secret. Season 2 picks up with Ghost doubling down on his drug business to save his nightclub and dream of a legitimate future. His work troubles pale in comparison to juggling his relationship with his wife, Tasha, and his first love Angela, who’s also an Assistant U.S. Attorney investigating his drug organization.

Power returns to Starz for a 10-episode run this summer. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson serves as one of the show’s executive producers. James “Ghost” St. Patrick is played by Omari Hardwick.

Check out the trailer for the second season below.

Photo: Starz