Been There, Done That: Dr. Dre’s Protégés Over The Years [Photos]

Before he made a billion dollars from headphones, Dr. Dre was going down in Hip-Hop history for his work with N.W.A and introducing the world to Snoop Dogg and Eminem. Add in production for Jay Z, Nas, and others, and the legacy just grows.

Earlier this week, it was announced Dre was working with a Dallas-bred rapper named Justin Mohrle. Where will Mohrle rank among Dr. Dre’s protégés over the years? Only time will tell, but a look at some of the Aftermath students thus far provides some clues.

Photo: Facebook

