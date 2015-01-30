Scandal Recap: The Breakout Plan [Photos]

Scandal is back from winter break and the first episode was one hell of a ride? Talk about twists and turns.

On last night’s (Jan. 30) installment we found out just how close Olivia Pope was to her own apartment when she got kidnapped in the middle of a wine drinking and adult activity with Jake.

Everything after that scene, was pretty much a blur.

Liv got locked up/kidnapped and ran from one dead end to another trying to free herself. She could’ve been on the inside for a year for all we know, or maybe just a month. Either way, she can’t get out yet.

This means that someone actually succeeded in capturing Olivia Pope.

