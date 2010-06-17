Floyd Mayweather And 50 Cent To Release Album [Video]

Longtime friends and future business partners, Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent, are announcing plans to release an album.

The boxer and the rapper known for his verbal sparring are reportedly teaming up for a compilation project in time for the “biggest fight in history.”

As previously reported Floyd showed his loyalty to Fif by stepping into his Rick Ross beef and getting into an alleged altercation with the Maybach Music head before ending the drama in February.

Now Money Mayweather and Fif are speaking on their new venture and tell MTV’s Mixtape Daily that they plan to unite several artists in Hip-Hop for their project.

While they remained light on details, the two did seem to hint that the project might be ready in time for a rumored Floyd Mayweather v.s. Manny Pacquiao fight if it ever comes to fruition.

“We’re doing a compilation album….We’ll probably launch it in the heat of the next bout,” Fif said. “It’ll probably be the biggest fight in the history of the sport….it’ll bring in a truck load of money.”



Switching subjects, Floyd also reflected on rappers who change their image. According to him, certain rappers use money , tattoos and piercings to change themselves. Deeming it “creative”, he notes how quickly the unnamed rappers cans switch from being a killer to a rockstar.

“You got rappers in today’s time, they get a small advance from their record label, get a bunch of tattoos, a few piercings on their face, go to jail for 10 or 20 days, [then] they killers”Next time out, they rock stars. I think rap is crazy, but it’s still very creative.”



Uhhh was that a Lil Wayne diss???

In related news Money Mayweather lost a small amount of money in court Tuesday after losing a lawsuit to Just for You Entertainment.

Just For You took Mayweather’s Philthy Rich record label to court for signing rapper Freck Billionaire who was reportedly in violation of his contract and still signed to their entity.

Philthy Rich was ordered to pay the company $6,000, what seems like pocket change to the boxer who was awarded $60 million to square off against Sugar Shane Mosley in April.

Check out 50 and Floyd on Mixtape Daily below.