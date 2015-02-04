Azealia Banks Posts Whiteface Photo, Blast Critics On Twitter [Photos]

Azealia Banks is never too far from stirring up the controversy pot, this time doing so with posting a photo of herself donning makeup with a “whiteface” caption on Instagram. Critics of the Harlem rapper attacked the photo, which was a behind the scenes look of a video shoot, but that inspired Banks to lash out as she’s known to do on Twitter.

The photo shows Banks’ face powdered white and the artist wearing blue contacts, which some fans quickly surmised was tied to coming visuals for her “Ice Princess” track from her debut album, Broke With Expensive Taste. However, the haters came for Yung Rapunxel but she had time for them.

“Lol u crackers wish I cared enough to be doing whiteface. I’m becoming the ICE PRINCESS YAAAAAAS,” tweeted Banks Tuesday (Feb. 2) evening, which should have given everyone the explanation they were looking for. However, Banks went from 0 to 60 in a furious Twitter rant and spared no feelings.

Hit the following pages to see Azealia Banks colorfully address the “controversy” over her whiteface getup. Let us know in the comments what you thought of the whole situation.

