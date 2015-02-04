Young Thug Will Not Buy A Jay Z CD Because Hova Is Too Old

Atlanta rapper Young Thug seems to be discriminating against rappers of an older vintage, at least when it comes to buying their album. According to the “Danny Glover” rapper, he wouldn’t buy a Jay Z CD because the BK MC is just too old.

The rapper who at times call his homies “bae” or “hubby” shared his rationale with GQ as part of the mag’s GQ Legacy Project.

Why not rap forever? I don’t want to be 50 years old and rapping, man. I’m pretty sure nobody wants to do that. I’m pretty sure Jay Z don’t wanna rap right now. Why is it such a young man’s game? If you’re 30, 40 years old, you’re not getting listened to by minors. Like, Jay Z has some of the sickest lyrics ever, but I would never buy his CD, just because of my age and because of his age. By the time I turn that old, I ain’t gonna be doing what he’s doing.

Let’s see if Thug is still popping in five years, though.

At his advanced age, Jay Z helped bring the Nets to Brooklyn, owns 40/40 sports bars, manages pro athletes via Roc Nation Sports and reportedly put in a bid to buy a couple of Spotify competitors. Also, Hova’s last album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, went double platinum. Not bad for an old-timer.

Should rappers hang it up because they’re “too old” or should they keep spittin’ as long as the bars are still sharp? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: GQ