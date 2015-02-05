Two-9 Joined By Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign & More | Wired Tracks 2.4.15 [LISTEN]

Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ear Drummers Records houses two groups. One is a dynamic duo who prefer bad women, while the other, a troop of rappers called Two-9, return today with “Full House.”
Two-9’s Jace and Ceej, who together go by Retro Su$hi, represent their clique alongside Taylor Gang’s Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign. Producer Metro Boomin continues his hot streak with this beat.
Stream Two-9’s “Full House” from their upcoming B4FRVR mixtape below, along with new material by Juvenile, Boaz, Scotty ATL, and more.
—
Photo: Two-9
—
Juvenile ft. Skip – “Flag On the Play”
Boaz – “Message 2 My Trappers”
Millyz ft. Dave East – “Roll the Dice”
https://soundcloud.com/scottyatlmusic/money-on-the-line-prod-by-fki
Scotty ATL – “Money On the Line”
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED