Two-9 Joined By Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign & More | Wired Tracks 2.4.15 [LISTEN]

Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ear Drummers Records houses two groups. One is a dynamic duo who prefer bad women, while the other, a troop of rappers called Two-9, return today with “Full House.”

Two-9’s Jace and Ceej, who together go by Retro Su$hi, represent their clique alongside Taylor Gang’s Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign. Producer Metro Boomin continues his hot streak with this beat.

Stream Two-9’s “Full House” from their upcoming B4FRVR mixtape below, along with new material by Juvenile, Boaz, Scotty ATL, and more.

—

Photo: Two-9

—

