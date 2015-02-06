adidas & Kanye West Unveil Mysterious Website

Kanye West has something major up his sleeve. And while my senses say we’re amid a proper album rollout, the more logical scenario centers the rapper’s forthcoming Yeezi 3 collaboration with adidas.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/563504436560289793

West let a cryptic tweet fly on Thursday night (Feb. 5) that linked to a mysterious site called yeezy.supply, which linked web users to a countdown to February 12th at 4pm EST.

The page, likely designed by DONDA, also includes a visual, in which a muffled conversation can be heard.

‘Ye fans and sneakerheads alike have patiently awaited the adidas collab, a collection the brand says will drop “in the coming weeks.” The aforementioned date coincides with previous reports of an epic adidas event, where the release is expected to be purchasable.

adidas released an app called “Confirmed” that allows NYC customers to reserve new merch, included whatever they and Ye have conjured up.

Expect more details as the date approaches.

Photo: WENN.com