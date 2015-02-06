Kanye West Covers Billboard Power 100 With Lana Del Rey & Lucian Grainge

Kanye West’s musical prowess is unparalleled and Billboard has decided to give him the dubious honor of covering the Billboard Power 100. Although Yeezy’s track record speaks for itself, he didn’t get the front cover photo-op alone as diva-in-denial Lana Del Rey and the Chairman/CEO of the Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge also occupy cover space.

Billboard summarizes their latest roundup with a simplified statement:

The execs who rule music now? Just follow the money, where new No. 1 Lucian Grainge keeps grabbing market share (while upending every business model), 31 first-timers break into the list and innovation — not fear — is now the force propelling these players forward.

Also rounding out the list in the Hip-Hop realm is Roc Nation’s Jay Brown, longtime winning tandem L.A. Reid and Sylvia Rhone, Atlantic Records’ , BET’s Stephen Hill and Debra Lee and Lil Wayne’s captors, Bryan “Baby” Williams & Ronald “Slim” Williams. Peep the 2015 Billboard Power 100 cover below.

Photos: Billboard