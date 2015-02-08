Man Gets Murdered Outside ScHoolboy Q’s L.A. Grammy Party

The Grammy Awards haven’t even started yet and the shenanigans have already begun to commence.

Last night (February 7), ScHoolboy Q and friends were celebrating his pending Best Rap Album win at the notorious Supperclub in Los Angeles.

On a totally unrelated note outside, two men engaged in a heated argument, leaving one of them without his life.

Via TMZ:

Someone was shot to death outside a pre-Grammy party Saturday night. It happened outside Supperclub in Hollywood, and the joint was filled with rappers, including DJ Paul and based on social media it looks like Snoop Dogg, Schoolboy Q and Wiz Khalifa were also there. Two guys got into an argument outside the club, shots rang out and one person lay mortally wounded in the street. The man was shot in the head and died at the hospital. Cops tell us it looks like both men involved in the fight were affiliated with gangs. It’s unclear if they were ever inside the club. As for Saturday’s incident … cops have a suspect in custody.

The popular spot, located in the heart of Hollywood, was also the battlegrounds for the T.I. & The Game/LAPD standoff nearly a year ago.

More parties are scheduled to be held as the Grammy Week winds down. Only time will tell if the show must go on.

Photo: Supperclub