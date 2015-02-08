The Struggle Files: Birdman Denied Entry To Nicki Minaj’s Pre-Grammy Party [VIDEO]

It’s an understatement to say that 2015 hasn’t been exceptionally kind to Birdman Five Star. His latest attempt at a possible olive branch with one of his biggest artists just adds another L to his Gucci belt.

After Lil Wayne let it be known that he intends to take Drake and Nicki Minaj with him following his official departure from Cash Money Records, all eyes were on the two megastars to see how they reacted. While people were out getting their heads blown off at one pre-Grammy party, Baby attempted to show up fashionably late at Nicki Minaj’s function at 1Oak in West Hollywood.

Key word here being “attempted.”

Via TMZ:

Birdman and his very big crew was turned away from Nicki Minaj’s pre-Grammy party in West Hollywood early Sunday, and cops raced over to make sure things didn’t get out of hand. There’s talk Nicki is going to bail on Birdman’s Cash Money and follow Lil Wayne, so the fact that the mogul was sent walking seems like a big deal. He showed up at 1:45 AM and the club is supposed to close at 2, and you hear a guy at the door tell Birdman’s posse the club was already closed. At the same time, there was a good 15 minutes left and Birdman’s kind of a big deal, and that may be why you hear someone say that Nicki didn’t want him in. Either way … he didn’t get in.

Even if the club was about to close, VIP’s generally get the VIP treatment. Birdman doesn’t have Nicki’s cell to shoot her a text that he’s coming through? She may be one stilleto out the Cash Money door as well.

Watch Birdman take the walk of shame in the video on the next page.

Photo: TMZ

