Kanye West Puts Fear Of God Into Beck At GRAMMYS [Photos]

Life comes at you fast. Singer-songwriter Beck experienced the fear of God, if only for a second, after it looked like Kanye West would take the role of judge and juror once again.
The scene was the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards, where Beck was rewarded the Album of the Year award for Morning Phase over Beyoncé’s surprise self-titled album. West stepped on stage just behind Beck, only to leave quickly while laughing.
Its was all a joke.
Fans, however, couldn’t help but recall that fateful 2009 at MTV’s Video Music Awards — an episode that would assumedly bring Taylor Swift nightmares in the aftermath due to a drunken Yeezy.
Beck didn’t seem too enthused, though the same cannot be said about Twitter. Hit the jump to see numerous tweets.
And on a positive note, West performed not once, but twice at this year’s GRAMMYs.
—
Photo: YouTube