Kanye West Is Executive Producing Rihanna’s Latest LP

Kanye West was a ball of surprises at the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night (February 8). Long before his apparent disdain for Beck’s win over Beyoncé nearly took the night left, the renowned producer-rapper unveiled that he’s executive producing Rihanna’s upcoming album.

West divulged the news while speaking with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet alongside wife Kim Kardashian.

“I’m executive producing Rihanna’s album,” ‘Ye told E!’s Ryan Seacrest. “I played her my album. And I said, ‘I got a few songs with Paul McCartney. She couldn’t get past the record. She had to have it on her album.”

West said he’s not sure when Rih Rih will drop her next album, which is rumored to be titled R8. He, of course, is likely to be very aware of that info, though.

Hear what West had to say below.

—

Photo: YouTube