The Struggle Files: Maia Campbell Arrested At Waffle House and Burger King

We’re going to guess that Maia Campbell has fallen off the wagon. The former In The House actress, with a history of drug use, was arrested in Atlanta and Riverdale, GA at a Burger King and a Waffle House, respectively.

Reports TMZ:

LL Cool J‘s ex co-star Maia Campbell should really try ordering in — she just got busted at a restaurant for the 2nd time this year … most recently for causing a drunken scene at a Waffle House.

Cops in Riverdale, GA tell us they got called to the restaurant last weekend when the former “In the House” star was allegedly wasted and causing a scene. Officers gave her a chance to leave on her own, but she refused — and then left in handcuffs … and got booked for disorderly conduct.

The 38-year-old also ended up in an Atlanta cop car last month — when she went off in a Burger King. According to the police report obtained by TMZ … she cussed out a family, accused their child of stealing her wallet, and called the arresting officer a “fu**ing fa**ot!”