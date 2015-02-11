50 Cent Dishes On Kanye West’s Grammy Antics [VIDEO]

50 Cent sat down with People Magazine to discuss his new underwear line FRIGO, but somehow Kanye West’s Grammy antics became a focal point in the conversation.

In case you missed Sunday night’s show, the crowd of stars collectively gasped as the G.O.O.D. Music founder stepped on stage as Beck went to accept the Album of the Year, only to subdue himself in the moment and return to his seat. Though he would later speak very candidly about the singer-songwriter winning the award over Beyoncé.

“I’m not sure that people care about those establishments anymore,” 50 said, speaking on the Grammys. He even spoke on getting snubbed for the Best New Artist award for his diamond-selling debut Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. Evanescence won the award, and as always, the joke writes itself.

Hear 50 Cent speak below.

—

Photo: YouTube