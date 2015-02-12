Gucci Mane Streams Brick Factory Vol. 3 Album [LISTEN]

Rap fans can think of numerous ways to describe Gucci Mane. But be sure to include workhorse somewhere in fold, as yet another new album from the Atlanta rapper hits the Internets.

Titled Brick Factory Vol. 3, the project dons 13 tracks and features some of Atlanta’s prominent newcomers. Local guests include Young Thug, PeeWee Longway, and Bankroll Fresh, as well as an appearance from the Based God himself, Lil’ B.

A previously released song from this body of work is “Heart Attack,” featuring Thugga.

Stream Guwop’s Brick Factory Vol. 3 guilt-free below. Purchase it via iTunes.

—

Photo: Cam Kirk