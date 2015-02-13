Drake Drops Surprise Mixtape, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Earlier today, Drake released a short film titled “Jungle,” but that was apparently to throw everyone off the scent.

His long-rumored mixtape has been primed and readied for a surprise midnight release à la Beyoncé.

The name of the game is If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. The aim is to deliver 17 new tracks to break the Internet.

Drizzy has made his career off of releasing free music and it’s only fitting that this particular tape would drop on the “6th” anniversary of his breakout full-length, So Far Gone.

Looks like he succeeded. Stream If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and support it on iTunes like the boy wants you to.

—

Photo: Instagram/Drake