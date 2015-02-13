Will Smith Hit The Studio With Kanye West For His Rap Comeback

Will Smith. The $20 million dollar-a-movie man has all the reason in the world to “Detox” his once glorious, now dormant rap career for continued opportunities in Hollywood. However, like a true artist, the itch to get back in the studio has reportedly been crawling on The Fresh Prince’s skin and it may yield some electrifying results.

The outspoken Kanye West is just as vocal when it comes to sharing his talents with his fellow musicians in the studio, and as The Guardian has learned, he recently had a meet-up with the blockbuster rapper, turned blockbuster actor. Possibly turned rapper again.

“I went into the studio with Kanye. I’m thinking about it. I’m exploring,” he said at a special London screening of his upcoming film, Focus.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet but I’m exploring. I’m in a creative ceiling. My son [Jaden] tells me I have to write out the things I don’t like. I can’t write and stop – I have to keep going and going and write them out. I’ve never worked like that before, but I think I might give that a shot.”

At 46-years-old, Smith may appear to be “the old guy” in Hip-Hop but his musical genes were definitely passed down to his two children; Willow who has been signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation label for years and Jaden, whose impromptu rap albums easily get the respect of even the harshest Twitter critics. Taking a page from them could very well be the creative push he needs to get his juices flowing.

Smith’s last rap album, Lost and Found was released in 2005.

