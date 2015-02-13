Drake’s New Project Is Not His Last Cash Money Album

As soon as Drake dropped his new project, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, speculation began running rampant that it was his last LP on Cash Money. However, sources tell Hip-Hop Wired that it is not even the Toronto rapper’s proper album.

A label representative did not confirm wether or not If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late will count toward fulfilling Drake’s contractual obligations to Cash Money/Young Money, as many (mostly the Internet peanut gallery) speculate. However, our source did confirm that is is not is not his official release.

That would be Drake’s forthcoming Views From Tha 6, which at the moment does not have a release date.

Bryan “Baby” Williams seems to be on board with the release since he tweeted a message shouting his artist out. With Cash Money credited on the official iTunes page, he’ll be getting paid regardless.

As for Lil Wayne’s album, Tha Carter V, Tunechi’s lawsuit spills a lot of the tea that probably won’t speed up its release.

